The finished product: An alligator snapping turtle was built in a matter of a few weeks. The guys from Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires started November 24 and finished December 19 -- including a mechanical head that snaps!
The finished product: An alligator snapping turtle was built in a matter of a few weeks. The guys from Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires started November 24 and finished December 19 -- including a mechanical head that snaps! Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires
The finished product: An alligator snapping turtle was built in a matter of a few weeks. The guys from Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires started November 24 and finished December 19 -- including a mechanical head that snaps! Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires

National

A huge flaming snapping turtle? It’s just part of a Christmas tradition in this state

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

December 23, 2017 10:45 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The tradition can be traced as far back as the 1880s in St. James Parish.

Every Christmas Eve, 30-foot bonfires are built along the levees of the Mississippi River along St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes in towns like Gramercy, Lutcher and Paulina.

They are lit at precisely 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, so they can light the way for Papa Noël as he travels up the river in a pirogue pulled by eight alligators, led by Alphonse, according to Cajun lore. Other legends say the bonfires were built for ships on the river; or even the way to Midnight Mass.

But as the years have passed, the tradition of the Christmas bonfires, or Bonfires on the Levee, has grown, and the bonfires, traditionally pyramid-shaped, have gotten more elaborate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Take Joshua Weidert’s bonfire this year. He and friends Troy Torres and Curtis Pellissier have constructed a giant alligator snapping turtle that actually snaps, according to The Advocate.

More Videos

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 0:52

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season

Pause
Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish 1:07

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck 0:37

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

This female contractor is empowering other women with #moveoverbob 2:10

This female contractor is empowering other women with #moveoverbob

Chef Johnny Chen explains stone bowl dining 0:50

Chef Johnny Chen explains stone bowl dining

  • Bonfires on the Levee get creative

    Friends who have been creating custom bonfires for 10 years designed and built this alligator snapping turtle with a working mouth! The bonfires will be lit at 7 pm Christmas Eve.

Bonfires on the Levee get creative

Friends who have been creating custom bonfires for 10 years designed and built this alligator snapping turtle with a working mouth! The bonfires will be lit at 7 pm Christmas Eve.

kmagandy@sunherald.com

It’s named “Snappa Claus,” according to their Facebook page, Blood Sweat and Bonfires, where photos and videos of the construction are posted.

Today, nearly 140 bonfires will populate the levee for the Christmas Eve lighting in the river parishes. There’s even a Festival of the Bonfires Association, which helps permit and insure the bonfires in St. James, where 110 structures have been approved.

The bonfires can take days or even weeks to build, depending on how elaborate the structure becomes.

Then on Christmas Eve, when the bonfires are lit, families will tailgate, tend the fires, visit with friends, eat and drink and watch the fires.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

If you go

It is recommended that you get into the area before 6 p.m. The fires will be lit at 7 p.m. Parking is available in lots along LA 641. Please do not park in lots that are roped off. There will be a three- to four-block walk to the levee. If you are interested in driving through, take LA 3213 to LA 44 (exit before the bridge). This will take you to the first bonfire. Drive along River Road through Gramercy and Lutcher.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 0:52

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season

Pause
Celebrities who died in 2017 3:01

Celebrities who died in 2017

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish 1:07

Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 1:27

Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy

Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:13

Video captures burglars who robbed business

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck 0:37

Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 2:00

McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse

This female contractor is empowering other women with #moveoverbob 2:10

This female contractor is empowering other women with #moveoverbob

Chef Johnny Chen explains stone bowl dining 0:50

Chef Johnny Chen explains stone bowl dining

  • Celebrities who died in 2017

    Here are some of the stars from across the entertainment world who passed away in 2017.

Celebrities who died in 2017

View More Video