Man had 19,000 bags of heroin. Then deputies say they found the dangerous stuff.

A North Carolina man is in jail under a $10 million bond after being caught with a veritable drug store of illegal narcotics in his Wilmington home. The drugs were valued at more than $1 million, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Shawqi Rahim Gray, 36, is being labeled “a major drug trafficker” by investigators for allegedly being in possession of:
- 393.15 grams of raw heroin (equivalent of approximately 19,000 bags of heroin)
- 803 bags of heroin ready for sale and or delivery
- 110 grams of fentanyl (used as a cutting or mixing agent for heroin)
- 8.5 grams of cocaine
- 10 grams of marijuana
- Five firearms (two of the firearms were reported as stolen)
- $47,390.00 in U.S. currency
Sheriff Ed McMahon said at a Monday morning press conference that it was the largest seizure of heroin and fentanyl in county history. He added that “one little bag” of the drugs could kill someone. “One grain of the fentanyl can kill you,” he said during the press conference.
Deputies said in a Facebook post that they found the drugs during a Nov. 30 search of Gray’s home on Oleander Drive in Wilmington. That’s about four hours east of Charlotte. More arrests are expected, officials said.
Gray is a convicted felon and wanted in Easton, Pennsylvania, for crimes of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and heroin, media outlets reported. He is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility charged with:
- Two counts of trafficking heroin or opium (trafficking by possession and manufacturing)
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin
- Manufacturing heroin
- Maintaining a dwelling for illegal controlled substances
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm
- Simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
