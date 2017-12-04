Man charged with speeding while rushing dog to animal hospital

A Massachusetts man was arrested Thursday while trying to rush his bleeding dog to an animal hospital, according to Boston 25 News.
What started out as an average day for Peter Rogaisho turned horrific when his family’s beloved Doberman, Thor, was run over by two vehicles.
He immediately called 911, WFXT reported, and while police tried to find a way to get the dog to an animal hospital, the Doberman was still bleeding on the side of the road a half an hour later.
Rogaisho, worried his dog would die, grabbed Thor and put him in the back seat of his car.
Never miss a local story.
He sped away toward the vet’s office.
Man arrested for speeding while rushing to take beloved dog to the hospital https://t.co/cndfcFgXeS— Boston 25 News (@boston25) December 3, 2017
"I wasn't even thinking, I was just trying to get through the traffic safely," Rogaishio told the news outlet.
But it didn’t take long for a police officer to spot his aggressive driving and chased him for more than a mile.
When Rogaisho was eventually stopped, police had their guns drawn.
As officers handcuffed him, they noticed Thor in the back seat.
"They finally looked in the truck and saw the dog. They jumped in and took the dog and then took me to jail," said Rogaishio.
The good news, though, is that Thor, despite three broken legs, is expected to be ok, WFXT reported. Rogaishio also has been released from jail.
He told WFXT that while it may have been a crazy move, he would do anything for his dog.
"He's such a good dog, a loving dog. I would do anything to save him," said Rogaishio. "We got him at two months old and that's all we have. He's just a delight. He's a joy to my heart. He's my everything."
Friends of the Rogaishios have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for animal hospital charges.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments