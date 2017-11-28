FDA warns against feeding Fido ‘bone treats’ this holiday

Thinking a stocking stuffed with bone treats will set your dog’s tail wagging this Christmas? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggests dog owners think again.
According to a report released last week, the FDA has received about 68 reports of illness in pets related to the “bone treats.” Of the reports submitted, about 90 dogs were involved, with some reports including more than one dog.
The “bone treats,” are processed and packaged for sale as dog treats, and include treats described as “Ham Bones,” “Pork Femur Bones,” “Rib Bones,” and “Smokey Knuckle Bones,” according to the FDA. All the flavors listed by the FDA were included in reported illnesses.
Owners reported choking, cuts in their dogs’ mouths, vomiting, blockage in the digestive tract and even death in their pets after they were given “bone treats,” according to the FDA.
“Giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet,” Carmela Stamper, a veterinarian in the Center for Veterinary Medicine at the FDA, said in the release.
The FDA also reminded dog owners to keep chicken and other bones away from their dogs, including being careful with putting them in the trash, as dogs have helped themselves to bones there as well as the table.
Stamper also recommended supervising pets with any toy or treat.
To report a problem with a pet food or treat, visit FDA’s Web page on “How to Report a Pet Food Complaint.”
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
