California governor pardons man following advanced DNA test

This undated photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Craig Richard Coley. Gov. Jerry Brown on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, pardoned Coley, a man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her 4-year-old son nearly four decades ago after modern DNA tests suggested he was probably innocent. Coley, 70, has consistently maintained his innocence since he was arrested the same day 24-year-old Rhonda Wicht and her 4-year-old son, Donald Wicht, were found dead in her Simi Valley apartment on Nov. 11, 1978.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)