Women accuse grabby clown of sexual assault at haunted house attraction, cops say

A haunted house clown named “Shakes” was doing a little bit more than shaking last month, according to police in Wisconsin. The clown, actually 43-year-old Brandon Goral, was accused by two women of grabbing their breasts and harassing them, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.
According to the report, two women went to a haunted attraction at the Milton KOA Campground in Fulton, Wisconsin. A deputy was called to the area after the women reported being inappropriately touched by a green-haired clown who went by the name “Shakes.”
The victims told the deputy they were waiting in line for a haunted barn when the clown came up. He “made a comment along the lines of ‘Do you want me to Donald Trump?’ ” and then made a squeezing motion while reaching for their private areas, according to the report. The women told the deputy that he did not touch them at that time, according to the report.
The victims told the deputy they were “caught off guard” and didn’t find the gesture appropriate. The clown then grabbed one woman’s breast and squeezed before grabbing the other victim’s breast too, according to the report. The women told the deputy they did not give the clown consent to touch them, and said they felt “violated and uncomfortable.”
A security guard told the deputy the name of the clown was Brandon Goral and they went to find him by the entrance of the barn. Goral told the deputy he only grabbed breasts when women asked him to for photos, according to the report, and said he’d been asked three or four times already that evening.
The deputy learned that it was explicitly against the rules for haunted barn staff to touch any customers, and when the deputy asked Goral whether he was aware of the rule, Goral said he did know but still only grabbed people when they asked him to, according to the report.
Goral was charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, which carry maximum punishment of nine months in jail, a $10,000 fine or both, reported the Janesville Gazette.
