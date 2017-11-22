A man is about to launch himself in his homemade rocket to prove the earth is flat

More Videos 0:45 Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota Pause 1:41 Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 1:12 Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 5:01 Manson mythology and pop culture 1:36 Black Friday 2017 0:48 Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 1:39 Rep. Frederica Wilson on the situation with President Trump over call to soldier's family 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 1:36 Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings 1:42 Manatee County counselor named the best in Florida Video Link copy Embed Code copy

SpaceX makes a first with second-hand rocket SpaceX launched a “pre-flown” rocket into space on Thursday. If the company can repeat it, this method could slash the price of space travel in the future. SpaceX launched a “pre-flown” rocket into space on Thursday. If the company can repeat it, this method could slash the price of space travel in the future. Meta Viers McClatchy

