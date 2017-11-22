They were saving thousands for their dog's cancer surgery, but then the thieves came

Melissa Horstman said she returned to her Massachusetts home Thursday night and found her rear glass door shattered, with the shards of its remnants scattered on the floor and all over her dog Prince.
There were some things missing, too, Horstman told WCVB5, including DJ speakers, jewelry and quarters in huge jars.
But what hurts the most is the $1,000 that the alleged thieves stole, she said.
That’s because Horstman was saving it up to pay for surgery for Prince, a 90-pound Rottweiler with bone cancer in his leg, according to NECN.
And sadly, Horstman said that veterinarians may have to amputate Prince’s right back leg to keep him alive. That’s why the alleged robbery is even harder to accept, she told WCVB5.
“I don't want to lose my dog. I've had him since he was a baby,” she said. “He's the only constant thing I have had for the past 8 years.”
A friend of Horstman created a GoFundMe page to help make sure that Prince can get medical treatment, estimated to be between $2,500 to $3,000.
“The family has lost jewelry, Christmas gifts for their son and most importantly the funds they had been putting aside for their dog Prince’s surgery,” it reads. “The robbers smashed the back glass door all over him as he lay there in pain unable to move. … Please help this family recoup the cost to get Prince his surgery.”
There is surveillance footage of the robbery, according to Fox25, that allegedly shows two people leaving Horstman’s house in Worcester, Massachusetts, and carrying a good deal of stolen items.
Police told Fox25 that it’s hard to identify the faces of the robbers, but that surveillance video caught a white van leaving right before and after the burglary.
No arrests have been made so far, police added.
For Horstman, it’s unfathomable that someone would smash glass all over her beloved pup and leave him lying in the aftermath.
She said she can still remember that shocking moment Thursday when she discovered Prince, who has a few months left without surgery.
“He’s just laying there in glass because he can’t really move much,” she told NECN. “He can’t really stand on (his leg). He can’t get up the back steps without me lifting his rear.”
“For somebody to shatter glass all over him like that,” she added to WCVB5, “and to watch and know he was hurt, it's not right.”
