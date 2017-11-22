Waterbury police investigate a car crash on South Main Street at East Liberty Street in Waterbury, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Authorities say a teenage driver fleeing police in Connecticut has crashed his car at an intersection, killing a 3-year-old and injuring three other people on the sidewalk.
Waterbury police investigate a car crash on South Main Street at East Liberty Street in Waterbury, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Authorities say a teenage driver fleeing police in Connecticut has crashed his car at an intersection, killing a 3-year-old and injuring three other people on the sidewalk. Republican-American via AP Jim Shannon
Waterbury police investigate a car crash on South Main Street at East Liberty Street in Waterbury, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Authorities say a teenage driver fleeing police in Connecticut has crashed his car at an intersection, killing a 3-year-old and injuring three other people on the sidewalk. Republican-American via AP Jim Shannon

National

Man charged in police pursuit crash that killed 3-year-old

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:15 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

WATERBURY, Conn.

A teenage driver who authorities say crashed his car at an intersection while fleeing police, killing a 3-year-old and injuring four other people faces charges.

Eighteen-year-old Zekhi Lee was charged Wednesday with first-degree manslaughter and evading responsibility in connection with the Tuesday afternoon crash. He's being held on $1.2 million bail.

Authorities say Waterbury officers in an unmarked car tried to stop Lee, but he fled and eventually crashed into another car at an intersection.

Authorities say Lee's car hit four pedestrians on the sidewalk. Three-year-old Justin Quiroz was killed and three other pedestrians were hospitalized. The driver of the other car also was hurt.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

State police say Lee fled on foot after the crash. He was arrested a short time later. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota

    Workers survey the scene in northeast South Dakota, after more than 210,000 gallons of oil leaked from the Keystone Pipeline on Thursday.

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota 0:45

Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota
Crews battle raging fire at St. Louis warehouse 3:00

Crews battle raging fire at St. Louis warehouse
California shooter 'deranged' and 'paranoid' but district attorney explains why he got bail 3:41

California shooter 'deranged' and 'paranoid' but district attorney explains why he got bail

View More Video