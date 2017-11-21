Student leads cops on 100 mph chase through heart of college town – and Snapchats it, police say

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:49 SpaceX launches Spanish satellite Pause 3:09 Rev. Billy Graham will lie in repose at library in North Carolina 0:26 T-Rex casually walks student home from Pennsylvania elementary school 1:00 Texas girl reunited with beloved doll lost during Hurricane Harvey 1:25 See damage, including overturned mobile homes, caused by Texas storm 0:24 Thoughtful T-Rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department 0:54 Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood 1:52 One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood 0:46 Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A University of Georgia student was arrested Nov. 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student’s pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence.'' Athens-Clarke County Police Department via Storyful

A University of Georgia student was arrested Nov. 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student’s pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence.'' Athens-Clarke County Police Department via Storyful