Out partying and drinking? Police may be waiting for you in the parking lot.

More Videos 0:45 Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota Pause 4:54 Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 0:48 Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 1:12 Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 0:20 Security camera captures Southern Parkway home invasion/double slaying 10:02 Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 0:53 Disney World's Christmas festivities 1:29 Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:36 Police release new video of suspect in possible serial killings Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Officers stop people before they get DWIs in Charlotte ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

ABC Officers W. Long and L. Riley patrol the streets on the Friday night and Saturday morning shift as part of the Operation Safe Streets program. Through the program, officers are helping people avoid DWIs when they are drunk before they get into their cars at night coming from clubs and bars. People are cautioned and offered a safe ride home either through free taxi vouchers or contact with a friend or relative, to stop impaired individuals before they get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle, endangering themselves and others. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com