Kimmel continues war with Senator Cassidy on health-care bill; but is he right?

For the second night in a row, Jimmy Kimmel used the monologue of his ABC talk show as a political platform, waging a war of words with Louisiana senator Bill Cassidy over the proposed Graham-Cassidy health-care bill.
Kimmel, who back in May revealed his newborn son needed open heart surgery and will require ongoing medical care, accused Cassidy of lying about the promises in the bill, especially related to pre-existing conditions.
“This guy, Bill Cassidy, lied right to my face,” Kimmel said, during his Tuesday night monolog, which included an impassioned breakdown of what Kimmel sees as the failing of the bill.
Kimmel said supporters of the bill are “not taking care of you. They’re taking care of the people who give them money like insurance companies, and we’re all just looking at our Instagram accounts and liking things while they’re voting on whether people can afford to keep their children alive or not.”
Cassidy responded with own appearances on several news shows, in which he accused Kimmel of not understanding the law.
“He’s only heard from those on the left who are doing their best to preserve Obamacare. He’s not heard from me, because we’ve not spoken,” Cassidy said on “Fox & Friends.”
Fact checkers are weighing in on both sides. The Washington Post gave three (out of four) Pinocchios to Cassidy’s defense of the bill, which he says will see more people gain coverage. Politifact rated his statement as “mostly false.”
“Cassidy said that under his bill, in ‘states like Maine, Virginia, Florida, Missouri, there will be billions more dollars to provide health insurance coverage for those in those states who have been passed by by Obamacare,’ ” Politifact said. “Two of those four states will see a temporary bump in funding before settling in for a longer-term decline, according to the Avalere study. But the other two states won’t ever see a funding increase under the bill, according to Avalere. Cassidy also glosses over the fact that these states chose to ignore the law’s offerings on their own.”
Kimmel “goes too far in his criticisms,” according to the site, “But he has grounds for waving the red flag,” it says.
As to the comedian’s statement about coverage for preexisting conditions, NPR offered this Tweet, with an accompanying passage from the bill.
“For people with pre-existing conditions, the bill would remove any guarantee of coverage.”
For people with pre-existing conditions, the bill would remove any guarantee of coverage. pic.twitter.com/p4sSKDwg1i— NPR (@NPR) September 19, 2017
Joshua Tehee, 559-441-6479, jtehee@fresnobee.com
Comments