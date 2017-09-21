More Videos

Surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 to owner's doorstep 0:25

Surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 to owner's doorstep

Pause
Extreme Wind Warnings Issued in Puerto Rico with Maria 0:43

Extreme Wind Warnings Issued in Puerto Rico with Maria

Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico 0:33

Hurricane Maria causes river to flood neighborhood in Puerto Rico

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:38

Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys

Sheriff details seven-hour standoff 1:41

Sheriff details seven-hour standoff

Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma 2:45

Video shows looting of Game Stop following Hurricane Irma

Nathan Benderson Park unveils finish tower 1:25

Nathan Benderson Park unveils finish tower

Rare and Unique Restoration brings classic VWs back to life 2:37

Rare and Unique Restoration brings classic VWs back to life

Publix to donate $1 million for Hurricane Irma relief 1:01

Publix to donate $1 million for Hurricane Irma relief

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico 0:32

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Maria directly over Puerto Rico

  • Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

    Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count.

Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count. Eric Garland/McClatchy
Plane crashes, lightning strikes and hospitals scares can't put the Nature Boy down for the count. Eric Garland/McClatchy

National

What was wrestler Ric Flair’s mystery illness? He finally ’fesses up

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

September 21, 2017 10:12 AM

Wrestling icon Ric Flair is blaming his recent health scare on decades of social drinking that finally caught up with him, according to a People magazine story published this week.

The article, posted Sept. 20, also identities the mysterious illnesses that Flair’s family and management have refused to discuss: The early stages of kidney failure and congestive heart failure. He remains in a convalescent center in Atlanta and needs a nurse, the article reports.

Flair, 68, told the magazine he will never drink again. He tweeted out a link to the article on Wednesday, noting he gave People an exclusive.

“I’m not out of the woods yet,” Flair told People. “Anything I’ve been through before is nothing like this...”

Flair was taken to an Atlanta hospital on Aug. 11 by his fianceé, Wendy Barlow, with severe stomach pains. He ended up staying for nearly a month, including periods when he was listed in critical condition and in a coma.

Doctors inserted a pacemaker and removed a part of his bowel, according to People.

Sources have said on social media that he was given only a 20-percent chance of survival at one point. His manager, who has since been fired, took to social media and asked fans for prayers.

Flair made his first public appearance last week when he attended a ceremony at the military college where Barlow’s son is a student.

He is a former Charlottean who now lives in Atlanta. Flair has famously escaped death more than once, including surviving a plane crash in Wilmington, North Carolina, and being struck by lightning.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 to owner's doorstep

View More Video