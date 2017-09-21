The feet in the bathroom stall didn't move for 2 days. They belonged to a dead person.

A Chicago woman was found dead in the bathroom stall of a local health club — two days after she first entered the facility.
The family has filed a court petition Wednesday to get more information about her death.
Police said Patricia Austin, 78, arrived at the Life Time Fitness at around 7 p.m. on July 12, according to the Chicago Tribune.
But she wasn’t found until July 14 at 8 p.m., after a woman saw feet under the bathroom stall before working out and noticed they hadn’t moved when she returned a few hours later.
The woman alerted a Life Time Fitness employee, who crawled under the handicap-accesible stall and found Patricia, who was unresponsive, according to WLS/CNN.
Employees gave the 78-year-old CPR, but paramedics pronounced her as dead once they arrived.
Woman found dead after 2 days in bathroom stall; family wants to know if she could have been saved if found earlier. https://t.co/l9LR1mHNgN pic.twitter.com/QpwyvoJaTN— WXTX Fox54 (@WXTX54) September 21, 2017
Her family said Patricia was an active, healthy person — and that’s why her death is confusing.
“Right now I have no answers so I really don’t blame anyone at this point, but I need to find the answers to what happened,” Terry Austin, Patricia’s son, said. “For 78, she could outrun most.”
On Wednesday, Mark Novak, an attorney for Patricia’s family, requested the club’s surveillance tapes from July 12 to July 14 and information about its protocols to learn more about the death.
“Maybe she would be missed during one of the cleanings, but … is it unreasonable that they would close that club with that woman still in that bathroom stall?” he said, according to WLS. “Yes, to me, that is unreasonable.”
Patricia, whose car remained parked in a handicapped spot near the front of the gym, was found wearing the same polka-dot shirt she wore when entering the facility, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Terry received a call from a Life Time Fitness employee about an “incident” on July 14, and once he arrived at the club officers told him his mother had died.
Terry noticed that both of his mother’s feet and one arm were purple at the gym, Novak said, and later observed at the funeral home that her face appeared distorted.
A person at the funeral home told Terry that his mother was likely dead for at least one day when employees discovered her and began to perform CPR, Novak said.
The club — which is 100,000-square-feet and open 21 hours a day — wrote in a statement that it was “terribly saddened by this tragedy.”
But it also wrote that it’s not uncommon for staff members to clean the bathrooms with someone in the stall.
“Out of respect for members, cleaning staff do not disturb individuals in occupied stalls,” the statement read. “Moreover, cleaning staff rotates throughout the course of the day with responsibility for cleaning varying as shift changes occur.”
Still, Terry wants to know more.
“My hope is first of all to find the answers as to why and how something like this could happen,” he said. “I just don’t understand how somebody could be left in a stall for two days.”
