Police: High schoolers charged with raping classmate

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 8:53 AM

FREDERICK, Md.

Authorities in Maryland have charged two teens with kidnapping and raping a classmate and police say a third suspect is at large.

The Frederick News-Post reported Wednesday that police said in court documents that a younger female acquaintance of the victim may have convinced the suspects to act.

Police said the victim was grabbed by three young men while walking home. She said two were classmates who allegedly told her they were acting on orders from the younger female acquaintance. The girl told police she was taken to an apartment and sexually assaulted.

Authorities in Fredrick have charged 19-year-old Victor Antonio Gonzalez-Guttierres and 17-year-old Edgar Natanal Chicas-Hernandez, who's charged as an adult. Police didn't identify the third suspect but said they anticipate additional charges.

Court documents don't identify the female acquaintance, who repeatedly denied involvement.

