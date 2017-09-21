Ex-prosecutors unsure if nursing home deaths involved crimes

FILE- This Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, a patient is transported from The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after a loss of air conditioning due to Hurricane Irma in Hollywood, Fla. Nine elderly patients died after being kept inside a nursing home that turned into a sweatbox when Hurricane Irma knocked out its air conditioning for three days, even though just across the street was a fully functioning and cooled hospital. Still, even with those facts, it's far from clear whether the deaths will result in a criminal prosecution. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File Amy Beth Bennett