Illinois court to issue ruling in Drew Peterson murder case

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 1:08 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The Illinois Supreme Court is scheduled to rule on whether former Chicago-area police officer Drew Peterson was properly convicted of murder in the death of his third wife.

The court announced it would release its opinion Thursday on Peterson's appeal of his 2012 conviction in the death of Kathleen Savio.

He claims the use of hearsay testimony at his trial violated his constitutional right to confront his accusers.

Savio's 2004 death was initially ruled accidental, but the case was reopened after the 2007 disappearance of Peterson's fourth wife, Stacy Peterson.

Statements Stacy Peterson allegedly made to others were used against Drew Peterson at his trial. He's serving 38 years for Savio's death.

He's also serving 40 years for allegedly plotting to kill the prosecutor who put him behind bars.

