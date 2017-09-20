Death Wish Coffee recalled this canned drink – because they don’t want it to kill you

It’s called “Death Wish Coffee,” but they don’t actually want to put customers’ lives in jeopardy.
That’s why the Round Lake, N.Y.-based coffee company recalled all of its Nitro Cold Brew canned coffee this week on a precautionary basis, after scientists found the slight risk of the deadly toxin that can cause botulism.
“Our customers’ safety is of paramount importance and Death Wish Coffee is taking this significant, proactive step to ensure that the highest quality, safest, and of course, strongest coffee products we produce are of industry-exceeding standards,” Mike Brown, founder and owner of Death Wish Coffee, said in a statement.
Scientists from Cornell University performed the tests, which revealed only a slight risk of the lethal Clostridium botulinum, the toxin that leads to botulism, according to Syracuse.com.
No cases of botulism have been reported, according to the Food and Drug Administration, but consumers who have purchased the Nitro Cold Brew should throw it away or return it for a refund. Refunds for products purchased online are available within 60 days.
Botulism attacks the body’s nervous system, causing muscle weakness in the eyes, face and mouth, which sometimes then spreads to the neck, arms, torso and legs. It can also cause difficulty breaking—and, in extreme cases, even death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The risk in the canned coffee is the result of the packaging process for the nitrogen-based product, according to FDA. That process leaves the remote possibility for the growth of botulin in low-acid products that are packaged in reduced oxygen containers.
“In short, looks like our process wasn’t perfect,” Death Wish wrote on their website. “And we’re excited to revisit it with guidance from some of the most meticulous scientists in the world.”
Death Wish is halting production of its Nitro Cold Brew until it has improved the manufacturing process. The company noted that there’s only limited guidance from FDA and other agencies on nitrogen-infused coffee, and the company is trying to exceed safety standards.
The company says it has passed all FDA and state inspections in the past.
