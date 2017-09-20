SC police chase a truck going the wrong way on the interstate. And a dog was taken.

Wrong-way interstate travel, a fiery crash, and a carjacking involving a missing dog, were all part of a chase down I-95 in Florence, SC Tuesday afternoon, according to WPDE.
Video captured by Florence woman Sarah Nicole O’Brien shows a truck traveling the wrong way on I-95 with police in pursuit. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to WPDE that a police chase on Tuesday did end in a crash. The chase was sparked by a carjacking in the area of Ebenezer and Colony Drive in the Florence area, WPDE reports.
Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office told WPDE a deputy hit a car during the chase, and that the deputy and two people from the other car were taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The deputy’s car caught fire following the crash, which involved a car that was not being chased by police, according to authorities.
The suspect kept going after the fiery crash happened in the rearview, as Florence County deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol continued to pursue the driver.
Nunn told WPDE the car was followed into a wooded area, and witnesses reported police were driving around Pee Dee Touchstone Energy Industrial Park off of HWY 327 near the interstate and appeared to be looking for someone.
The suspect was apprehended and taken to a hospital, and his condition was unknown Wednesday morning.
A dog named Cooper was taken during the carjacking, but he was found near a Pepsi Plant in the industrial park off Highway 327 near I-95 Wednesday morning, WPDE reports.
Darlington County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation, and Lt. Robert Kilgo with DCSO provided this statement to WMBF:
“The Florence County Sheriff's Office pursued an individual who was alleged to have been involved in a larceny and carjacking. During the pursuit a FCSO was involved in a collision and the SC Highway Patrol took over. SCHP was also involved in a collision. The pursuit ended on I95 near exit 170. Due to the collisions involving SCHP and FCSO we have come in as an independent agency to investigate the collisions.”
Comments