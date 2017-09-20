They lost the ring during his 1st proposal. A redo on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ went much better

More Videos 3:01 Celebrities who died in 2017 Pause 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:13 Video captures burglars who robbed business 1:07 Geraldson Farm Market brings organic food choices to Parrish 1:27 Watch middle school students deliver Christmas presents to the needy 2:00 McKayla Maroney alleges USA Gymnastics paid her to keep quiet about abuse 1:03 Know a Grinch? See if this 'Grinch Face' makes the grade 2:22 Bitcoin Believers 1:12 Palmetto strikes offensive balance to rout Booker 0:37 Florida man tries to flee crime scene on back of truck Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Loose Park proposal falls through the cracks Dating for four years, Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas were ready to take the plunge into marriage. They just never anticipated having to literally go diving for the engagement ring. Video courtesy of Staci Dabney Photography. Dating for four years, Kansas City couple Seth Dixon and Ruth Salas were ready to take the plunge into marriage. They just never anticipated having to literally go diving for the engagement ring. Video courtesy of Staci Dabney Photography. Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

