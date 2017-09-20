A police officer thought an autistic teen was on drugs — and held him on the ground, video shows

More Videos 0:25 Surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 to owner's doorstep Pause 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 2:00 Mars research crew emerges from isolation 7:51 Yuba County shootout ends with suspect killed, two deputies wounded 1:18 Medical marijuana available in Bradenton 1:25 Nathan Benderson Park unveils finish tower 1:43 Powerful quake jolts Mexico City, collapses buildings 1:11 School officials wave the buses goodbye on the first day of school 0:53 Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 1:01 Publix to donate $1 million for Hurricane Irma relief Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A Buckeye Police Department Officer attempted to handcuff and detain an 14-year-old boy with autism who he mistakenly thought was sniffing an inhalant at a park on July 19. A police investigation found that an officer used reasonable judgement and force but the teen's family is demanding a "face-to-face apology" from the officer and asking that every Buckeye police officer undergo training to better understand people with autism.

