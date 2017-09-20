College student returns a wallet with $1,500 to a homeowner who won't answer the door

More Videos 0:25 Surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 to owner's doorstep Pause 0:49 Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe 2:00 Mars research crew emerges from isolation 0:18 Cat 5 Hurricane Maria slashes Dominica 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:20 Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma 1:25 Nathan Benderson Park unveils finish tower 1:18 Medical marijuana available in Bradenton 1:43 Powerful quake jolts Mexico City, collapses buildings 0:40 FPL workers continue to repair damage from Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture. Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture. Video courtesy Melissa Vang

Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture. Video courtesy Melissa Vang