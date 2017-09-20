Trial opening for man accused of plotting to kill blogger

FILE - In this May 7, 2015 file photo, Pamela Geller speaks during an interview at The Associated Press in New York. A trial is set to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in federal court in Boston for David Wright of Everett, Mass., accused of participating in a 2015 plot for the Islamic State group to behead Geller, a conservative blogger. The plot was never carried out. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo