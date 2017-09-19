National

9th person dies week after Florida nursing home evacuation

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 8:38 PM

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.

A ninth person has died nearly a week after the evacuation of a Florida nursing home that Hurricane Irma left without air conditioning.

Gov. Rick Scott's office announced that a 93-year-old man who had been a patient at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died Tuesday.

Facility staff began calling 911 on Sept. 12, three days after Irma hit. By the next morning, rescue officials realized how bad the situation was at the center, which had operated for days without air conditioning and made the rooms stiflingly hot.

Eight people died and 145 patients had to be moved out of the facility, many of them on stretchers or in wheelchairs.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation to figure out what went wrong and who, if anyone, was to blame.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mars research crew emerges from isolation

Mars research crew emerges from isolation 2:00

Mars research crew emerges from isolation
Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons 1:34

Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons
Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

View More Video