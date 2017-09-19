His shift was over, but he went back to help someone in need. He died a ‘hero’

More Videos 2:00 Mars research crew emerges from isolation Pause 0:18 Cat 5 Hurricane Maria slashes Dominica 0:49 Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe 2:40 Hurricanes, rip currents, sharks and now rattlesnakes? 1:18 Medical marijuana available in Bradenton 1:25 Nathan Benderson Park unveils finish tower 0:53 Puerto Rico: People scramble for last minute supplies before Maria makes landfall 0:29 Residents get help registering for FEMA assistance after Irma at library 0:41 Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 1:48 GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Boost Mobile employee dies a hero Police are calling a Boost Mobile employee a hero. Kansas City's 110th homicide claims life of a man who had come to the aid of a female co-worker during an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the 6800 block of Longview Road. Police are calling a Boost Mobile employee a hero. Kansas City's 110th homicide claims life of a man who had come to the aid of a female co-worker during an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the 6800 block of Longview Road. Tammy Ljungblad and Kaitlyn Schwartz The Kansas City Star

