‘Hot single female seeks sexy lineman’: Florida woman gets creative to get power back

Talk about good customer service.
Kynse Agles’ power was out at her Fort Myers, Florida, home for 20 days when she channeled her desperation into creativity—creating a plywood sign scrawled with a message in pink spray paint: “Hot single female seeks sexy lineman to electrify her life.”
Then the 37-year-old single mom of one went on Facebook on Sunday and posted a photo of her standing next to the sign, which she propped up against an Irma-damaged tree in front of her home.
“Maybe this will work!” she wrote in the caption to the picture, which has been shared more than 1,000 times.
And it did work. Just a day later, her power was back.
Agles told KENS that she was just trying to make the best out of a bad situation. She received a double organ transplant just weeks ago, according to the TV station, only to come home from Tampa General Hospital to discover that Hurricane Irma had knocked out the power.
Agles has diabetes and in October was diagnosed with kidney failure, according to the New York Post. After waiting on the transplant list for 100 days, she received the transplant Aug. 31.
Since leaving the hospital, Agles says she has needed air conditioning to avoid complications from the pancreas and kidney transplants.
“I found a place to stay that had electricity and have been jumping from bed to couch,” Agles told Fox 4.
Then she noticed that others in Florida were making funny signs to try to grab the attention of linemen who are roaming Florida restoring power to millions in the aftermath of the storm.
“I saw a post on Facebook and I thought it was really funny and I can do it better,” Agles said. “I just thought maybe if a lineman got to my neighborhood they’ll laugh and hook me up first.”
Agles appeared on a Florida radio show Monday morning, a day after she posted the photo, to talk about the sign. A group of lineman heard, KENS reports, and her power was restored by Monday afternoon. She thanked the linemen on Facebook.
Others in the neighborhood were less lucky — but to be fair, it sounds like they were less creative, too.
“My neighbor across the street doesn't have power yet,” Agles told Fox 4. “I told him he can borrow my sign later.”
Agles said she’s just grateful that, after 20 nights of couch-surfing, she can finally sleep in her own bed.
Comments