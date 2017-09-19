A cop served eviction papers — and found a decomposing baby inside sealed containers, police say

South Carolina police officers say they were issuing eviction papers at an apartment complex Monday when they found decomposing remains of a baby inside a sealed container.
Now, the Fountain Inn Police Department is spearheading the investigation into what exactly happened — and if anyone will be charged, according to FOX Carolina.
Police were originally at the Fountain Hills Apartments to serve an eviction notice when they found baby remains in the bedroom of a woman’s third-floor apartment, according to WSAV.
The remains were inside a sealed container, which was inside two other containers.
It is not known how long the remains, said to be in a state of decomposition, were hidden in the containers.
Nick Nichols, a coroner, confirmed to FOX Carolina that his office was helping to investigate the infant’s death.
“Any time there's a child, it's new for me because I've got a heart,” he said. “I've been doing this for a long, long time, but it hurts deeply when there's a child involved.”
The news was just as shocking to residents of the apartment complex.
“The landlord was coming down and she was just crying,” Bianca Jackson, a resident, said to WSAV. “I’m like, ‘Miss Reina, what’s wrong?’ And she was like ‘Bianca, there’s a dead baby up there.’”
Police asked Phyllis Taylor, another resident, if the woman found with the infant remains in her apartment was ever pregnant.
Taylor had no idea.
“You never know who you're living around,” she said to FOX Carolina.
The age and gender of the baby is not yet known. An autopsy was performed this morning, according to WSAV, and a forensic anthropologist was requested to look at the remains.
No charges have been filed yet, according to FOX Carolina, but authorities say a person of interest has been interviewed. The woman has been placed in investigative detention.
