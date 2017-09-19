They wanted to help cops hurt in a shootout, so they went topless and washed cars

A topless car wash organized by a strip club near Marysville, Calif., raised $2,565 for two Yuba County sheriff’s deputies injured in a shootout earlier this summer.
“It was excellent,” said Hal Meyer, operation manager at City Limits Showgirls. “We were so busy.”
There was a line of cars nearly a block long waiting to drive into the tented parking lot, Meyer said. There was a lone protester at the event, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the club’s property in unincorporated Yuba County.
The topless car wash raised money for Deputies Phillip Bronson and Andrew Everhart. Both were seriously injured in a shootout in the 9000 block of Marysville Road, between the rural communities of Oregon House and Dobbins, northeast of Yuba City. The deputies have left the hospital but no date has been set for their return to duty.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said it did not endorse the event and could find no legal grounds to stop it.
Meyer said he didn’t count the cars that went through, but if each driver gave the suggested donation of $15, it would take 171 vehicles to reach the $2,565 total. Meyer did say, however, that some people gave a larger donation – and got a longer wash.
Motorist’s ages were checked before drivers could enter the super-sized tent. Meyers noted that no lap dances were performed and drivers did not leave their vehicles. The club gave drivers (and passengers) a voucher to return to the club later that night without paying the cover. Of the 255 distributed, 41 were redeemed.
Meyer said he felt good about doing something positive for Yuba County.
“We support the people that protect and service our community,” Meyer said. “It’s wonderful to reach out and support our community.”
