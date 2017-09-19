He tried to impress his friends by grilling a rattlesnake. Then it got loose.

An Arizona man was hospitalized for weeks recently after he was bitten by a rattlesnake on the face and chest while posing with it for photographs, according to multiple media reports.
Victor Pratt, of Coolidge, Arizona, was bitten Sept. 7 during his child’s birthday party, according to the Arizona Republic. He later told reporters that he was attempting to impress his friends at the party by catching and barbecuing a snake that he had spotted on the property.
“Instead of being a father, I was being a buddy,” Pratt said, per Inside Edition.
Pratt, 48, told KPNX he used to play with rattlesnakes when he was a child in Coolidge and learned to cook them.
“Cut the heads off and stuff, and they taste like chicken. Actually it's not bad,” Pratt told the station.
According to one New York Times food critic, rattlesnake actually tastes “when breaded and fried, like a sinewy, half-starved tilapia.”
But before Pratt killed and tasted the snake on Sept. 7, he played around with it, posing for pictures and “showing off,” he told KSAZ.
That’s when he lost his grip on the snake’s head, according to the Arizona Republic. Immediately, the animal bit him twice, once on the neck and once on the face.
Fortunately, Pratt had been bitten by a rattlesnake when he was 19, so he knew what to do, per KSAZ. He managed to pry the snake’s teeth off him, then raced to the nearest hospital.
“I know it takes eight seconds for the venom to go through your body, so I went to the nearest hospital and I concentrated on my mind, and just kept my mind strong, stay focused,” Pratt told KSAZ.
Doctors flew Pratt to a hospital in Phoenix, where he underwent emergency surgery and was sedated for five days. Per Inside Edition, he required 26 vials of anti-venom, and nearly two weeks later, he is still recovering from the bite.
“When patients experience face bites with injection of venom, as in this case, our experience is that if an airway is not established in the first few minutes, it usually takes 15 to 30 minutes at the most (before) patients don't have much of a chance to survive,” Dr. Steven Curry told KSAZ.
According to the University of Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center, there are roughly 8,000 venomous snakebites each year in the U.S. An average of six of those bites turn out to be fatal.
Pratt told the Republic that he will no longer mess around with rattlesnakes.
“Ain't gonna play with snakes no more,” he said.
