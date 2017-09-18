He’s running for re-election. But he can’t poop in public anymore, a court said

More Videos 1:34 Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons Pause 8:48 Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:39 President Trump retweets mock GIF of him striking Clinton with golf ball 1:48 GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game 0:37 After Irma, 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy 0:26 Hurricane Maria gains strength 1:42 3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 1:13 Manatee County residents endure Day 7 with no power after Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star. Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star.

