Hurricane Irma washed this mysterious canoe up. It might be hundreds of years old.

After Hurricane Irma battered Florida, photographer Randy Lathrop hopped on his bike last Monday to see the damage caused by the powerful storm.
During his ride around Cocoa, his community just east of Orlando, he saw a mysterious dugout wooden canoe washed up on the coast, according to NBC News.
Lathrop said he instantly knew the vessel, which is 15 feet in length, was a historical artifact, according to ABC News.
So he contacted the Florida Division of Historical Resources and loaded the canoe safely in his truck before someone could accidentally throw it away, mistaking it for debris.
“As soon as I saw it, I knew exactly what it was,” he said to ABC News. “It looked just like a log. My main concern was to secure it from harm’s way. I was able to go half a mile away and get my friend with a truck and we struggled to get into the back of the truck.
“It weighs almost 700 pounds, but to me, it might as well have weighed 1,000 pounds. It’s been water soaked for years.”
Beyond that, little more is known about the canoe.
In a Facebook post, the Florida Division of Historical Resources said it is currently performing carbon dating on the canoe to determine its age.
The canoe is believed to be at least dozens of years old, the division wrote, with a maximum age of “several hundred years.”
“Overall, its appearance and the presence of a cut nail suggests it is not a precontact canoe,” the post reads. “In other words, it is maximum several hundred years old and minimum probably several decades old.”
The division called the canoe “uncommon but not unique,” adding that Florida has the “highest concentration of archaeological dugouts in the world with more than 400 from the state.”
Sarah Revell, a spokesperson with the division, said the squared off shape of the canoe was popular in the early 16th century — but that other uncommon features, including square nails, indicates it might have been built a few hundred years later.
“The compartments are a bit out of the ordinary,” she said to ABC News. “The square nails are cut nails. Cut nails were first in production in the early 19th century so that helps to indicate it is a historic canoe.”
Archaeologists, scholars and members of local Native American tribes are also included in the investigation into the canoe, according to NBC News.
In the future, the canoe might be publicly displayed somewhere in Cocoa.
“If it is determined to be historic, the canoe will be stabilized, preserved and hopefully it will ultimately be displayed locally for the public to enjoy and learn from,” the division’s Facebook post read. “... The Division of Historical Resources is working with local museums to provide a short-term and long term plan for its conservation, preservation, and ultimate public display in Cocoa.”
For Lathrop, that news couldn’t be any better.
“I’m still giddy,” he said to ABC News.
“History saved, for the public,” he added on a Facebook post. “Thank you all!!!”
