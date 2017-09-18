National

Ohio driver dies after hitting dead horse, flipping truck

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 8:47 AM

JEFFERSON, Ohio

Police say a driver has died after hitting a dead horse and flipping his truck on an Ohio highway.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Justin Alkire, of Niles, was driving in Ashtabula County on Sunday when he came upon a carcass in the road and tried to swerve around it. Police say he lost control, hitting the horse and flipping his truck onto its hood.

Alkire died at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

A 16-year-old passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries.

Investigators have not determined how the horse came to be in the roadway. Police are investigating.

