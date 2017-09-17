Sean Spicer made a special guest appearance at the 2017 Emmy Awards.
Sean Spicer makes a surprise appearance at the Emmys

By Donovan Harrell

September 17, 2017 8:36 PM

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made a guest appearance at the 2017 Emmys.

He appeared on the TV awards show to verify the size of the audience watching the show in the room and at home, a reference to his first appearance as President Donald Trump's press secretary, when he addressed the size of the inauguration crowd.

His tenure at the White House inspired an imitation from Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live, for which she won an Emmy. Spicer resigned from his position in July.

