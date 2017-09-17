The nation’s smallest post office took on the winds of Irma, and gave a big answer

Hurricane Irma destroyed several buildings as she ripped through Florida almost a week ago, but a rather unique building in Collier County was able to survive the storm’s wrath: the smallest post office in the country.
The post office at 38000 Tamiami Trail E., in Ochopee is known as the smallest in the nation at just 61.3 square feet, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
Postal Clerk Shannon Mitchell runs the operations at the post office that has one 131-mile mail route serving more than 900 residents, according to the Postal Service.
Mitchell and several of her family members lost their homes in the storm, according to a news release. She told the Naples Daily News her home was a “total loss.”
Nonetheless, Mitchell was devoted to reconnecting local customers with their mail.
The post office reopened Friday, according to the Naples Daily News.
“It lost power temporarily and that was it,” Enola Rice, a spokeswoman for the Postal Service, told the Naples Daily News.
