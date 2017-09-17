‘Busty’ high school girl was kicked out of class. Some students defend the teacher.

More Videos 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney Pause 0:18 Car crashes into Boise crowd 0:43 Police investigate scene after a driver plows his Porsche into watching crowd during a burnout 0:19 Tropical storm Maria forms in Atlantic 4:30 Hurricane Irma weather cam 0:37 After Irma, 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy 2:35 Irma ‘survivalists’ make do in Florida Keys after ignoring evacuation orders 1:42 3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 2:24 Hurricane Irma: ASL interpreter translates information inaccurately at Florida presser 1:08 SeaWorld Orlando nurses baby manatee back to health Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' A Joplin, Mo., mom says a teacher called her 17-year-old daughter “busty” and “plus-sized” and kicked her out of class for wearing a blouse that “didn’t cover her cleavage properly.” Melissa Barber says Kelsey Anderson was singled out at Joplin High School last Friday. A Joplin, Mo., mom says a teacher called her 17-year-old daughter “busty” and “plus-sized” and kicked her out of class for wearing a blouse that “didn’t cover her cleavage properly.” Melissa Barber says Kelsey Anderson was singled out at Joplin High School last Friday. Melissa Barber Facebook

A Joplin, Mo., mom says a teacher called her 17-year-old daughter “busty” and “plus-sized” and kicked her out of class for wearing a blouse that “didn’t cover her cleavage properly.” Melissa Barber says Kelsey Anderson was singled out at Joplin High School last Friday. Melissa Barber Facebook