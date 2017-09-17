AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Protesters smash windows in 2nd violent night near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Protests turned violent for second night near St. Louis following the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man, as a small group of demonstrators refused to disperse, breaking windows at dozens of businesses and throwing objects at police, who moved in with hundreds of officers in riot gear to make arrests.
The confrontation took place late Saturday night in the Delmar Loop area of University City, a suburb about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of St. Louis near Washington University. The area is known for concert venues, restaurants, shops and bars and includes the Blueberry Hill club where rock legend Chuck Berry played for many years.
University City had been the scene of a tense but calm march earlier in the evening to protest a judge's ruling Friday clearing ex-officer Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. That march ended with organizers calling for people to leave and reconvene Sunday afternoon.
But a few dozen protesters refused to go. Police ordered them to disperse, saying the protest was unlawful. Hundreds of police in riot gear eventually moved in with armored vehicles. The demonstrators retreated down a street, breaking windows with trash cans and throwing objects at police.
Several protesters were seen in handcuffs, and city and county police later tweeted that they had arrested at least nine people. Police were seen carrying one handcuffed man away from the scene upside down. At least one demonstrator was treated after he was hit with pepper spray.
UK police arrest 2nd man in London subway attack case
LONDON (AP) — London police say a second man has been arrested in connection with the London subway attack.
Police said Sunday that a 21-year-old man was arrested late Saturday night in Hounslow in west London and is being held under the Terrorism Act. He is being questioned at a south London police station but has not been charged or identified.
Two men are now in custody for possible roles in the bombing attack on a rush-hour subway train Friday morning that injured 29 people in London. An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday in the departure area of the port of Dover, where ferries leave for France.
The two arrests indicate police and security services believe the attack at the Parsons Green station was part of a coordinated plot, not the act of a single person.
"We are still pursing numerous lines of enquiry and at a great pace," counter-terrorism coordinator Neil Basu of the London police said late Saturday.
Shadows of secrecy begin to spread across federal government
WASHINGTON (AP) — There are cracks in the curtains President Donald Trump tried to draw around the government early in his presidency, but the slivers of light aren't making it easier to hold federal officials accountable for their actions.
Trump still refuses to divest from his real estate and hotel empire or release virtually any of his tax returns. His administration is vigorously pursuing whistleblowers. Among scores of vacant senior jobs in the government is an inspector general for the Department of Energy — led by Secretary Rick Perry, former governor of Texas — as it helps drive the region's recovery from Hurricane Harvey.
Rebuilding from the deadly storm seems certain to be a $100 billion-plus endeavor involving multiple federal departments and an army of government contractors. If the ghosts of Katrina, Sandy and other big storms are guides, the bonanza of taxpayer dollars is a recipe for corruption. And that makes transparency and accountability all the more critical for a president who has bristled at the suggestion of either one.
"This is an administration that wants to do things their own way and a president that wants to do things his own way," said Rick Blum, director of News Media for Open Government, of which The Associated Press is a member. "(Trump) is frustrated by the institutions our founders established. And he's going to have to learn that the public deserves a free and independent press."
To be sure, Trump has not backed off his fury with the media or his branding of reporters as "enemies of the people" who want to harm the country. He still calls revelations he doesn't like "fake news." And he tweets untruths himself, including that he witnessed Harvey's devastation "first hand" during his first visit to Texas on the edges of the disaster zone.
Across US, lawmakers chip away at public's access to records
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — In February, Arkansas lawmakers marked the 50-year anniversary of the Freedom of Information Act with a resolution calling it "a shining example of open government" that had ensured access to vital public records for generations.
They spent the following weeks debating and, in many cases approving, new exemptions to the law in what critics called an unprecedented attack on the public's right to know.
When they were finished, universities could keep secret all information related to their police forces, including their size and the names and salaries of officers. Public schools could shield a host of facts related to security, including the identities of teachers carrying concealed weapons and emergency response plans. And state Capitol police could withhold anything they believed could be "detrimental to public safety" if made public.
While hailed by lawmakers as commonsense steps to thwart would-be terrorists or mass shooters, the new laws left grandmother Annie Bryant worried that she and other parents could now be kept in the dark about how schools protect kids.
"I don't want to be overly aggressive to the point that we block out avenues and end up robbing parents, robbing students of information about their safety," said Bryant, who lives in Pine Bluff and spoke out against the school security secrecy during a legislative hearing.
Cuba mystery: What theories US investigators are pursuing
WASHINGTON (AP) — There must be an answer.
Whatever is harming U.S. diplomats in Havana, it's eluded the doctors, scientists and intelligence analysts scouring for answers. Investigators have chased many theories, including a sonic attack, electromagnetic weapon or flawed spying device.
Each explanation seems to fit parts of what's happened, conflicting with others.
The United States doesn't even know what to call it. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson used the phrase "health attacks." The State Department prefers "incidents."
Either way, suspicion has fallen on Cuba. But investigators also are examining whether a rogue faction of its security services, another country such as Russia, or some combination is to blame, more than a dozen U.S. officials familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press.
Fatah welcomes Hamas pledge to try to end Palestinian split
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement on Sunday welcomed a pledge by its Hamas rival to accept key conditions for ending a decade-old Palestinian political and territorial split, but said it wants to see vows implemented before making the next move.
Repeated attempts at reconciliation have failed since the militant Hamas drove forces loyal to Abbas from the Gaza Strip in 2007, a year after defeating Fatah in parliament elections. The takeover led to rival governments, with Hamas controlling Gaza and Abbas in charge of autonomous enclaves in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Earlier Sunday, Hamas announced that it has accepted key Abbas demands for ending the split. This includes holding general elections in the West Bank and Gaza, dissolving a contentious Gaza administrative committee and allowing an Abbas-led "unity government," formed in 2014 but until now unable to start operating in Gaza, to finally assume responsibility there.
The announcement came after separate talks by Hamas and Fatah delegations with Egyptian intelligence officials in Cairo in recent days.
Egypt relayed Fatah demands to Hamas that as a first step, it must dissolve the administrative committee, its de facto government in Gaza, and allow the unity government to take charge.
Tropical storm warning for Los Cabos, Mexico due to Norma
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane season roared on as Jose threatened heavy surf along the U.S. East Coast on Saturday, Tropical Storm Norma neared Mexico's resort-studded Baja California Peninsula, and Tropical Storm Maria formed in the Atlantic Ocean and was expected to strengthen into a hurricane, taking aim at some already-battered Caribbean islands.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Otis in the Pacific. Neither threatened land.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula due to Norma, which weakened into a tropical storm on Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Norma was 185 miles (300 kilometers) south of Cabo San Lucas and moving north at 5 mph (7 kph) late Saturday night, with forecasters saying it could approach waters southwest of the peninsula late Sunday or early Monday.
The peninsular region that's home to the twin resort cities of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo was hit about two weeks ago by Tropical Storm Lidia, which flooded streets and homes and killed at least four people.
To fight wildlife crime, experts say 'follow the money'
BANGKOK (AP) — In most cases, the conviction of a Thai man trafficking rhino horns through a bizarre scheme that involved hiring prostitutes to pose as trophy hunters would have marked the end of the story.
But investigators took an unusual, next step — deciding to "follow the money" that helped bankroll the South African operation. That led to a court order last year to seize Chumlong Lemtongthai's Thai bank accounts and other assets, including a house worth $142,000, to shut him down.
It was one of an increasing number of cases illustrating how nations are shifting tactics in fighting a global wildlife trafficking market worth up to $23 billion, after decades of relying on headline-grabbing police raids that have had little overall effect in halting illicit trades.
The idea is "to pick the pocket of the wildlife traffickers and try to freeze them in their tracks," said Steve Galster, founder of the anti-trafficking Freeland Foundation.
The approach is quickly becoming mainstream.
This week in odd news: 'Sewer war' and record-setting cats
KOALA SURVIVES 10-MILE AUSTRALIA TRIP IN WHEEL ARCH
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — For a stowaway who made a 16-kilometer (10-mile) journey squeezed in the wheel arch, a koala was lucky to escape with just scratches.
The driver of the four-wheel vehicle was unaware of the extra passenger until they arrived at their destination in the outskirts of Adelaide, Australia, and he heard some unusual cries.
After seeing the koala in the wheel arch, he immediately called animal rescuers, who removed the wheel and eventually extricated the frightened but very lucky animal.
"You think you've seen it all. No, I've never seen anything like that and it's absolutely incredible," said Fauna Rescue worker, Jane Brister.
Golovkin and Alvarez fight to a brutal draw; rematch to come
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin argued afterward about who won their middleweight showdown.
No one could argue it wasn't a great fight.
Golovkin retained his middleweight titles Saturday night, fighting to a 12-round draw with Alvarez in a brutal battle that ended with both fighters holding their hands aloft in victory. It was a fight neither deserved to lose and, when the scores were tallied, neither did.
The middleweight bout years in the making lived up to its hype as the two fighters traded huge punches and went after each other for 12 rounds. Neither was down or seriously hurt, but both landed big punches to the head that had the crowd screaming in excitement.
Alvarez rallied late to win the last three rounds on each scorecard and pull out the draw, though both fighters claimed victory.
