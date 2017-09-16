AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

London subway blast: UK soldiers deployed, attacker sought
LONDON (AP) — British authorities were searching for suspects Saturday in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers were being deployed across the country.
Authorities increased the terrorism threat level to "critical" late Friday, after a bomb partially exploded during the morning rush hour, meaning a government task force that includes the security services believes another attack is imminent.
The bomber and possible accomplices are still at large, leaving London on edge. Police are combing through closed-circuit TV images and have extensively studied the remains of the device without giving details about it. But images from inside the subway car after the blast showed that the device was contained in a bucket with wires hanging out of it and that it was concealed in a plastic shopping bag.
Assistant police commissioner Mark Rowley said late Friday night that police are "chasing down suspects."
The train hit by the bomber had video cameras in each car, and the London Underground network has thousands of cameras at the entrances to station and along the labyrinth of subterranean and aboveground passageways leading from the entryway to the trains.
___
Tax cuts quiet once-deafening GOP call for fiscal discipline
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans spooked world markets in their ardor to cut spending when Democrat Barack Obama occupied the White House. Now, with a GOP president pressing for politically popular tax cuts and billions more for the military, few in the GOP are complaining about the nation's soaring debt.
The tea partyers and other conservatives who seized control of the House in 2010 have morphed into Ronald Reagan-style supply siders while the GOP's numerous Pentagon pals run roughshod over the few holdouts. Tax cuts in the works could add hundreds of billions of dollars to the debt while bipartisan pressure for more money for defense, infrastructure, and domestic agencies could add almost $100 billion in additional spending next year alone.
The bottom line is the $20 trillion national debt promises to spiral ever higher with Republicans controlling both Congress and the White House.
"Republicans gave up on caring about deficits long ago," bemoaned Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who was elected in the 2010 tea party class.
It's a far cry from the Newt Gingrich-led GOP revolution that stormed Washington two decades ago with a mandate to balance the budget and cut taxes at the same time. Or even the GOP of 2001, which enthusiastically cut taxes under former President George W. Bush, but only at a moment when the government was flush with money.
___
Defiant N. Korea leader says he will complete nuke program
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country is nearing its goal of "equilibrium" in military force with the United States, as the United Nations Security Council strongly condemned the North's "highly provocative" ballistic missile launch over Japan on Friday.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency carried Kim's comments on Saturday — a day after U.S. and South Korean militaries detected the missile launch from the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.
It traveled 3,700 kilometers (2,300 miles) as it passed over the Japanese island of Hokkaido before landing in the northern Pacific Ocean. It was the country's longest-ever test flight of a ballistic missile.
The North has confirmed the missile as an intermediate range Hwasong-12, the same model launched over Japan on Aug. 29.
Under Kim's watch, North Korea has maintained a torrid pace in weapons tests, including its most powerful nuclear test to date on Sept. 3 and two July flight tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles that could strike deep into the U.S. mainland when perfected.
___
Millions of world's children lack any record of their births
MASAKA, Uganda (AP) — Would a 15-year-old girl be married off by her parents in violation of the law? Would another girl, who looks even younger, get justice after an alleged statutory rape at the hands of an older man?
In their impoverished communities in Uganda, the answers hinged on the fact that one girl had a birth certificate and the other didn't. Police foiled the planned marriage after locating paperwork that proved the first girl was not 18 as her parents claimed. The other girl could not prove she was under the age of consent; her aunt, who's also her guardian, has struggled to press charges against the builder who seduced and impregnated her.
"The police were asking me many questions about proof of the girl's birth date. How old she is? Where she goes to school," said the aunt, Percy Namirembe, sitting in her tin-roofed shantytown home in Masaka near the shores of Lake Victoria in south-central Uganda. "I don't have evidence showing the victim is not yet 18."
As Namirembe spoke, in a room decorated with a collage of Christ and the Madonna, her niece sat beside her, her belly swollen and a vacant stare on her face.
In the developed world, birth certificates are often a bureaucratic certainty. However, across vast swaths of Africa and South Asia, tens of millions of children never get them, with potentially dire consequences in regard to education, health care, job prospects and legal rights. Young people without IDs are vulnerable to being coerced into early marriage, military service or the labor market before the legal age. In adulthood, they may struggle to assert their right to vote, inherit property or obtain a passport.
___
St. Louis protests against officer's acquittal to continue
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hundreds of people protesting the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of black man following a high-speed chase marched for hours in mostly peaceful demonstrations, until a broken window at the mayor's home and escalating tensions led riot-gear-clad officers to lob tear gas to disperse the crowds.
Activists had for weeks threatened civil disobedience if Jason Stockley were not convicted in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, stirring fears of civil unrest and the erecting of barricades around police headquarters, the courthouse where the trial was held and other potential protest sites.
A racially diverse crowd of protesters — some carrying weapons, as allowed by state law, and others toting children and waving posters — took to the streets within hours of Friday's decision.
More than 20 arrests were made by early evening, and some protesters were pepper-sprayed during confrontations with authorities. St. Louis police reported that 10 officers had suffered injuries by the end of the night, including a broken jaw and dislocated shoulder, and some journalists reported being the target of threats from demonstrators.
Activists said they would meet again Saturday to plan further demonstrations.
___
Still no charity money from leftover Trump inaugural funds
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's inaugural committee raised an unprecedented $107 million for a ceremony that officials promised would be "workmanlike," and the committee pledged to give leftover funds to charity. Nearly eight months later, the group has helped pay for redecorating at the White House and the vice president's residence in Washington.
But nothing has yet gone to charity.
What is left from the massive fundraising is a mystery, clouded by messy and, at times, budget-busting management of a private fund that requires little public disclosure. The Associated Press spoke with eight people — vendors, donors and Trump associates — involved in planning and political fundraising for the celebration, an event that provides an early look at the new president's management style and priorities. The people described a chaotic process marked by last-minute decisions, staffing turnover and little financial oversight.
Among the head-scratching line-items was the pre-inaugural Lincoln Memorial concert, which came with a $25 million price tag, according to four of the people. The price dwarfs a similar event staged eight years earlier for Obama's first inauguration. One person familiar with the committee's thinking said the $25 million included broadcasting costs and other events, complicating an apples-to-apples comparison with past inaugural concert expenses.
Other people familiar with the committee's activities before and after the inauguration said its efforts were hobbled by a shortage of staff with relevant experience.
___
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes images of boys collecting recyclables amid rubble in Aleppo, Syria; a woman lit by a lantern in her home during a power outage in Florida; and the moon Enceladus setting behind Saturn as the Cassini spacecraft heads toward the planet.
___
This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 9-15, 2017.
See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com
___
Demonized Schumer and Pelosi now deal-makers with Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been a long eight months in the wilderness for Democrats, but if any two were going to find their way back to the action it was Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his House counterpart, Nancy Pelosi.
Or "Chuck and Nancy," as President Donald Trump now calls them.
After the Republican-led Congress' failure to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law, when Trump cracked the door of bipartisanship, the two Hill veterans barged through full-force. They were looking for ways to "build some trust and confidence" with Trump, Pelosi, D-Calif., said in an interview Friday.
The willingness to engage with a president reviled by their party worried liberals like Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., who warned against "proceeding toward normalizing him." But it surprised no one who's watched Schumer and Pelosi's combined 67 years of wheeling and dealing in Congress.
"Let's put it this way, it doesn't matter," Pelosi said about whether she likes Trump following two meetings that yielded a budget deal and progress on immigration. She said she doesn't know if Trump likes her, adding, "Right now, I want him to like the Dreamers," the nickname for young immigrants the two Democrats and Trump aim to protect.
___
Commander: Iraq launches operation near Syrian border
BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi military commander says troops have launched a multi-pronged operation to capture a town near the Syrian border from the Islamic State group.
Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Rasheed Yar Allah said Saturday the operation to liberate Akashat aims at securing part of the borders and the area north of the vital highway that links Baghdad to neighboring Jordan and Syria.
The spokesman for the Joint Military Command, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, says the U.S.-led coalition is offering aerial support for different factions of troops.
Akashat is a small town west of Anbar province located south of the IS-held, strategic towns of Qaim, Rawa and Ana.
IS has been driven out of most of the territories it seized in 2014, from northern Iraq through the country's center and across western Anbar province.
___
Iran recruits Afghan and Pakistani Shiites to fight in Syria
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of Shiite Muslims from Afghanistan and Pakistan are being recruited by Iran to fight with President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Syria, lured by promises of housing, a monthly salary of up to $600 and the possibility of employment in Iran when they return, say counterterrorism officials and analysts.
These fighters, who have received public praise from Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, even have their own brigades, but counterterrorism officials in both countries worry about the mayhem they might cause when they return home to countries already wrestling with a major militant problem.
Amir Toumaj, Iran research analyst at the U.S.-based Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, said the number of fighters is fluid but as many as 6,000 Afghans are fighting for Assad, while the number of Pakistanis, who fight under the banner of the Zainabayoun Brigade, is in the hundreds.
In Afghanistan, stepped-up attacks on minority Shiites claimed by the upstart Islamic State group affiliate known as Islamic State in the Khorasan Province could be payback against Afghan Shiites in Syria fighting under the banner of the Fatimayoun Brigade, Toumaj said. Khorasan is an ancient name for an area that included parts of Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia.
"People were expecting blowback," said Toumaj. IS "itself has its own strategy to inflame sectarian strife."
