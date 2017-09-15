He spun around on his paddleboard. Feet away, a humpback whale surfaced, video shows

It was a close encounter—of the whale kind.
Mike Lamagna, 30, was paddleboarding only a couple hundred yards from the Seabrook, N.H., coast when he spun around and saw something astonishing: a 25-foot baby humpback whale.
“I heard something to my right, I spun around quickly and the juvenile humpback was surfacing, coming right at me, coming up to say hello,” Lamagna told CBS Boston.
The avid fisherman from Andover, N.H., was armed with a fishing rod and a GoPro camera—and he used the camera to capture the entire encounter on video.
Lamagna told the Boston Globe that he had a hunch he might find some fish out on the water that day when he saw a bunch of disturbances close to the surface of the water. That’s why he headed out for a fishing strip on his paddleboard in the first place.
“When they’re flying out of the water like that, it usually means something is chasing them from below, like striped bass or bluefish,” Lamagna told the Globe. “I knew I wanted to get out there.”
The humpback whale had had the same idea, Lamagna said.
When he spun around as it started to get closer and closer to the surface, he said he was worried he’d end up in the water himself, according to CBS.
“I definitely thought I was going in,” he told the Globe. “But it seems like it just came up to check me out and then gently swam away.”
Though he’s a commercial fisherman, Lamagna said he was still wowed by the up-close encounter with a young whale.
“Turned 30-years-old last week, don’t know if I’ll ever have an experience like that again on the water, it was really one of a kind,” he told CBS.
He posted the video on Facebook earlier this week, showing the whale’s back coming above water just feet from his paddleboard.
