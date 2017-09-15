He shot a skunk — but getting caught by a cop while in polka-dot briefs really stunk

Being sprayed by a skunk is bad enough.
Being caught by a game warden in your “brightly colored” briefs — well, that’s much worse.
Three teenagers in Rockwall County in North Texas were shooting rabbits on property owned by the parents of one of the teens in early August. They had nine or 10 in the bed of their pickup when they left shortly before midnight.
“Then I guess they got a little greedy and decided they wanted more,” Texas Game Warden Josh Bonney said Thursday.
They started flashing their lights in peoples’ yards as they drove along looking for more rabbits, which of course didn’t go over well with the homeowners in Fate, a small town between Rockwall and Royce City.
They shot a few more before a patrol officer stopped them. But the officer wasn’t quite sure what their infraction might be, so he summoned Bonney.
Bonney drove over and walked up to the two teens standing by the tailgate of the pickup and asked them what was up. Then he walked around the side of the truck to question the third teen, a 16-year-old.
And that’s when he noticed that all the teen was wearing was “a trucker hat, boots, and some brightly colored underwear,” according to a Texas Parks and Wildlife newsletter. Polka dot, to be precise. Black boxer briefs with “purple, blue, red — all multicolored dots,” Bonney said.
“I said, ‘What’s your deal?’ ” Bonney told the Star-Telegram.
The teen told him that they’d shot a skunk on the parents’ property earlier and that when he approached the varmint, it sprayed him. His buddies wouldn’t let him back in the truck, so he stripped down and climbed in wearing only his hat, boots and polka dot boxers.
(Cue the head-shaking.)
“I think he found the humor in it,” Bonney said.
The game warden, perhaps figuring the boy had been punished enough, went easy on him. He cited the 17-year-old for hunting from a public road, a Class C misdemeanor, and let the other two, both 16, off with a warning.
“I didn’t want to ruin anybody’s year,” he said. “They weren’t the usual troublemakers so I didn’t want to hammer them. I told him to split the fine with his buddies and we’d call it good.”
