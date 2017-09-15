He’s building his lawn-mowing business. Today, he did the White House lawn. He’s 11.

More Videos 2:09 How not to land a rocket booster - a SpaceX blooper reel Pause 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 0:48 New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic 0:49 Shelter opens for those still without power after Irma 0:49 Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto 0:26 See how Fantana Lane's canopy fared after Hurricane Irma 1:42 Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida 1:42 3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 0:58 The Jewish New Year approaches 0:10 Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn Eleven-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio landed the ultimate lawn mowing gig on Sept. 15, The White House. The opportunity came after Giaccio wrote a letter to the President, which White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to the press. According to Sanders, Giaccio wrote that it would be his “honor to mow the White House lawn.” Eleven-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio landed the ultimate lawn mowing gig on Sept. 15, The White House. The opportunity came after Giaccio wrote a letter to the President, which White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to the press. According to Sanders, Giaccio wrote that it would be his “honor to mow the White House lawn.” The White House

