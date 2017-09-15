Irma swept this bird halfway across the world. A South Carolina couple rescued it

More Videos 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys Pause 2:09 How not to land a rocket booster - a SpaceX blooper reel 2:16 Trailer: “Steve McQueen: American Icon” 1:03 Steve McQueen got a Bible from Billy Graham, he later died while holding on to it. 1:42 Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida 0:49 Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto 1:11 Improvised bomb injures commuters on London subway, police calling incident a terrorist attack 1:11 Improvised bomb injures commuters on London subway 2:14 How to watch college football Hometown Heroes this week 2:01 Drone footage of Hurricane Irma devastation in Islamorada Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater A Hilton Head Island couple found a bird, a Cory's Shearwater to be specific, in Sea Pines on Monday during Tropical Storm Irma that is not normally seen in the states. A Hilton Head Island couple found a bird, a Cory's Shearwater to be specific, in Sea Pines on Monday during Tropical Storm Irma that is not normally seen in the states. Submitted photos, Edited by Delayna Earley

A Hilton Head Island couple found a bird, a Cory's Shearwater to be specific, in Sea Pines on Monday during Tropical Storm Irma that is not normally seen in the states. Submitted photos, Edited by Delayna Earley