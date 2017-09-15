Anaheim struggles with growing homeless crisis at river camp

The city of Anaheim has declared an emergency over a growing homeless encampment along a popular riverbed trail and county officials are planning to step up sheriff's patrols in the area.
Resident Shaun Dove says the moves come after residents complained about bike thefts and homeless residents cruising on bikes through in their neighborhood.
Homeless residents say they don't know where they'll go, since that's why they ended up pitching tents on the trail near the Angels' baseball stadium in the first place.
There are about 400 residents in the encampment, though county officials say 60 have left in recent months with help from a local non-profit.
