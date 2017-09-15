A cyclist passes the row of tents and tarps along the Santa Ana riverbed near Angel Stadium Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Amid an uproar from residents, the city of Anaheim declared an emergency Wednesday in an attempt to cope with a ballooning homeless encampment along a popular riverbed trail and speed the addition of shelter beds.
National

Anaheim struggles with growing homeless crisis at river camp

By AMY TAXIN Associated Press

September 15, 2017 3:54 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif.

The city of Anaheim has declared an emergency over a growing homeless encampment along a popular riverbed trail and county officials are planning to step up sheriff's patrols in the area.

Resident Shaun Dove says the moves come after residents complained about bike thefts and homeless residents cruising on bikes through in their neighborhood.

Homeless residents say they don't know where they'll go, since that's why they ended up pitching tents on the trail near the Angels' baseball stadium in the first place.

There are about 400 residents in the encampment, though county officials say 60 have left in recent months with help from a local non-profit.

