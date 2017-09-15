California bill protecting immigrants closer to approval

In this photo taken Sept. 7, 2017, a student walks past a tip sheet for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients who fear deportation that is taped to a window on the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif. Colleges and universities nationwide are stepping up efforts to help the students who are often called "Dreamers," after the Trump administration announced plans last week to end that federal program protecting immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Jocelyn Gecker AP Photo