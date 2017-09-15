Candles and stuff animals of a makeshift memorial sit outside an apartment Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, where three children were killed, in West Sacramento, Calif. The children are killed around 9 p.m. Wednesday, and their father Robert Hodges, 33, has been arrested in the deaths that followed a domestic violence altercation with his wife.
National

911 calls came too late for 3 children slain in California

By DON THOMPSON and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ The Associated Press

September 15, 2017 3:14 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Police say 911 calls came too late to save three children found slain inside a California apartment.

Police late Wednesday found the bodies of 11-year-old Kelvin Hodges, 9-year-old Julie Hodges and Lucas Hodges, who was born in January and was a few days shy of eight months old.

Police say their father, 33-year-old Robert Hodges, had disappeared. West Sacramento police Sgt. Roger Kinney says their mother was traumatized, the victim of an assault by her husband.

He says the mother was close by when the killings occurred but didn't witness them.

Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for the children Thursday night, leaving candles, stuffed animals and signed cards in their honor.

Hodges is being held without bail for a Monday court appearance, with charges likely to be announced that morning.

Autopsies that could show how the children were killed are expected to be released Friday.

