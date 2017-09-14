How a private meeting with Billy Graham changed actor Steve McQueen’s life

More Videos 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys Pause 2:09 How not to land a rocket booster - a SpaceX blooper reel 2:16 Trailer: “Steve McQueen: American Icon” 1:03 Steve McQueen got a Bible from Billy Graham, he later died while holding on to it. 0:49 Graves damaged by Hurricane Irma in Palmetto 2:01 Drone footage of Hurricane Irma devastation in Islamorada 1:42 Trump thanks first responders in visit to hurricane-ravaged Florida 1:42 3 steps for filing a flood insurance claim 2:06 Hurricane Irma forces dairy to dump thousands of gallons of milk 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Steve McQueen got a Bible from Billy Graham, he later died while holding on to it. Actor Steve McQueen, who personified cool during his nearly two decades as a Hollywood superstar, retreated from the glamor and excesses of the movie scene late in his short life and embraced Christianity. When he died at age 50, McQueen was clutching a Bible – one given to him by Billy Graham. Actor Steve McQueen, who personified cool during his nearly two decades as a Hollywood superstar, retreated from the glamor and excesses of the movie scene late in his short life and embraced Christianity. When he died at age 50, McQueen was clutching a Bible – one given to him by Billy Graham.

