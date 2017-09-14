Google hit with class action lawsuit over gender pay

This Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, photo shows a Google sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. A lawyer representing three female former Google employees is filing a class action lawsuit against the search giant for gender pay discrimination. The suit follows a federal labor investigation into Google that has preliminarily found systemic pay discrimination among the 21,000 employees at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. The initial stages of the review found women earned less than men in nearly every job classification. Alan Diaz AP