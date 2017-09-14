National

Explosion at North Carolina military base injures 15 soldiers, report says

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

September 14, 2017 12:15 PM

An explosion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, hurt multiple soldiers Thursday morning, several media outlets have reported.

Officials at Fort Bragg confirmed that 15 soldiers were hurt during a training exercise and were taken to Womack Army Medical Center, ABC 11 reported. The explosion happened when a vehicle rolled over in a remote part of the base, according to the report.

“There’s been an incident, but we don’t have any details to release yet,” a Fort Bragg spokesperson told The Raleigh News & Observer.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires

Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires 1:25

Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires
Plane crashes in Connecticut parking lot 0:31

Plane crashes in Connecticut parking lot
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?

View More Video