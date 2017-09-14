Explosion at North Carolina military base injures 15 soldiers, report says

An explosion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, hurt multiple soldiers Thursday morning, several media outlets have reported.
Officials at Fort Bragg confirmed that 15 soldiers were hurt during a training exercise and were taken to Womack Army Medical Center, ABC 11 reported. The explosion happened when a vehicle rolled over in a remote part of the base, according to the report.
“There’s been an incident, but we don’t have any details to release yet,” a Fort Bragg spokesperson told The Raleigh News & Observer.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
