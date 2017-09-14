It would be a really good idea to get a flu shot this year

More Videos 1:25 Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires Pause 11:07 Police: 5-year-old found dead in attack that severely injured mother 1:53 Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 1:20 Krystal Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center evacuated after losing power 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 0:10 Rising Santa Fe River threatens I-75 in Florida 0:31 It’s slow going on I-75 in North Florida 1:41 Drone captures aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Manatee County 0:41 Sheriff warns of home repair scams after Irma 0:16 Sea turtle hatchling makes its way to the ocean following Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention