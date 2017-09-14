The door wouldn’t open, but the cop kept trying. Then the butter knives came flying.

A police officer checking for trespassers in a vacant apartment Monday probably wasn’t expecting to run into a booby trap.
But when the senior officer from Ontario, Canada, opened the apartment’s door, that’s exactly what happened — and three knives came speeding toward him, according to CBC.
Two of the knives hit the officer, and a third flew toward him and the landlord, missing the pair and falling harmlessly to the floor, according to the Blackburn News.
However, the officer didn’t endure any severe injuries to his chest and hand, where he was hit.
And there’s a reason for that: The flying projectiles were just butter knives, according to Globalnews.ca.
It’s not something that police officers regularly encounter, St. Thomas Police Const. Tanya Calvert said to CBC.
“Usually, we anticipate a dog or something along those lines,” she said. “Flying knives are not something that we’ve dealt with on a regular basis.”
The officer responded to reports of potential trespassing on 8 a.m. Monday, as a landlord suspected an evicted tenant might be sneaking into his old apartment.
At first, the officer couldn’t budge the apartment’s door open.
Eventually, he managed to swing it open, and then came the surprise attack.
“The door is resisting being opened,” Calvert said. “He’s not sure if there’s furniture up against it or what, but he opens the door with some force only to have these three knives come flying at him.”
The officer was hit “with quite a bit of force,” Calvert said.
But things could have been much worse: Without proper training, he could have been hit in the eye and suffered a much more severe injury, Calvert said.
“We’re trained, when we open the door, we back out, to be ready on what’s on the other side of the door. That’s why the knife didn’t hit him in the face,” she said to CBC. “When it happened, it was a good reminder for all of us to always be aware and never get complacent.”
No one was seriously injured, according to the Blackburn News, and charges have not yet been filed.
“Looking back we can have a bit of a laugh, but at the time, it wasn’t funny,” Calvert said. “We’re thinking, ‘What else is in this apartment?’ ”
