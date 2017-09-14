Carter defends Trump on immigration as deal is reached

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2016 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter sits on the Atlanta Falcons bench before the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the San Diego Chargers, in Atlanta. Speaking to Georgia college students, the 39th president Carter expressed optimism Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, that Trump might break a legislative logjam with his controversial six-month deadline for Congress to address the immigration status of 800,000-plus U.S. residents who were brought to the country illegally as children. John Bazemore, File AP Photo